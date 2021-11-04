Google launching new beta for Google Drive search chips

Google is launching a new beta for Drive search chips that help users more quickly and accurately search for files using filters, similar to those in Gmail. The company said it will begin accepting domains into the beta program in the coming weeks.

With search chips, you can refine search results and locate relevant files faster in Google Drive. Simply enter your query and use search chips to surface more relevant results based on

File types, such as a Google Doc, PDF, or image

People

Location, such as a shared drive or specific folder

When the document was last modified

File titles only

Shared drive labels

Tasks

"When searching in Drive, users often use a few keywords to try and locate the file they're looking for, such as "marketing plan" or "sales report," which may return results that are too broad. We hope search chips in Drive make it easier to find relevant files faster, eliminating the need to perform multiple searches or sort through irrelevant results." Google said.

The Google Drive search chips beta will be available for all Google Workspace editions. If accepted into the beta, search chips will be available by default to users in the Google group(s) provided at sign-up.