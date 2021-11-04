Left Menu

Instagram, Twitter enable link previews

The nine-year-old internet feud between two of the mega social media giants has seemed to settle down. Users when they next share Instagram links on Twitter will be able to see a preview of the link that includes an image instead of just the URL text.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-11-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 04-11-2021 18:33 IST
Instagram, Twitter enable link previews
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The nine-year-old internet feud between two of the mega social media giants has seemed to settle down. Users when they next share Instagram links on Twitter will be able to see a preview of the link that includes an image instead of just the URL text. As per The Verge, the feature was rolled out on Wednesday to Android, iOS, and the web. Both Instagram and Twitter are promoting the change.

Reportedly, Instagram turned off the ability to see previews of posts on Twitter after it was acquired by Meta (formerly Facebook) in 2012. Kevin Systrom, Instagram's founder and former CEO, said that the decision was his and not Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's.

As per The Verge, Instagram wasn't the only one that made changes limiting Instagram and Twitter's integration, though; Twitter removed a feature that let users find people they follow on Instagram, on Twitter, a few months after the acquisition was announced. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

Delhi: Man injured in gang war dies in hospital, 2 arrested

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space statio; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy'

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mission to space station; In Chile's Atacama desert, stargazers search for alien life and 'dark energy' and more

Science News Roundup: NASA orders rare medical delay in launch of SpaceX mis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021