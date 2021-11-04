Iconic New York City landmarks illuminated on occasion of Diwali

Iconic New York City landmarks were illuminated on the occasion of Diwali as top UN officials extended greetings to those celebrating the festival of lights around the world.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres tweeted ''Happy #Diwali. My best wishes to all celebrating.'' The United Nations also tweeted ''During #Diwali, the festival of lights - celebrated in India & by followers of many faiths across the world - clay lamps are lit to signify the victory of good over evil.'' World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a tweet ''May the lights of #Diwali bring good health and happiness to everyone celebrating.'' For the first time ever, Diwali-themed animation adorned One World Trade Center from November 2nd-4th as part of the South Asian Engagement Foundation (SAEF)’s inaugural #AllAmericanDiwali in New York City. On Wednesday, a spectacular Diwali fireworks show light up the sky on the iconic Hudson River.

''We are excited to create and curate the colourful imagery of Diwali on the WTC podium to bring the messages of peace, harmony, and unity,” said Mark Domino of the Durst Organization.

''There is no better symbol of the triumph of resiliency than the World Trade Center and we are very fortunate to work with The Durst Organization to bring this message to all,” said Rahul Walia, Founding Trustee of South Asian Engagement Foundation.

SAEF dedicated this year's lighting to New York's finest, especially as the United States marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks.

''We’re so honoured that the first annual All American Diwali is dedicated to the police of icers of New York City. As a police of icer of Indian origin, I’m particularly excited to see the One World Trade Center light up for this festival, a symbol of our city’s enduring spirit,'' Detective Annand Narayan, President of NYPD Desi Society.

The Empire State Building will also be lit in Diwali colours on Thursday, the The Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) of tri-state area of New York , New Jersey and Connecticut said.

The South Asian Engagement Foundation (SAEF) is a non-profit organisation based in New Jersey. SAEF has a mission to increase leadership potential in Indian American communities by providing incentives using educational initiatives and civic engagements.

