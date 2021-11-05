Livent raises full-year revenue outlook on lithium demand boost
Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2021 01:48 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 01:48 IST
Lithium producer Livent Corp boosted its 2021 sales forecast on Thursday, encouraged by rising demand for the electric vehicle battery metal.
The company expects full-year revenue between $390 million and $410 million, compared with a prior estimate of between $370 million and $390 million.
