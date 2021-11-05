U.S. embassy in Mexico says looking into reports of shots fired at Cancun hotel
The United States embassy in Mexico said on Thursday consulate officials were looking into social media reports of shots being fired at a hotel in the beach resort of Cancun.
Several people said on Twitter that guests were told by staff to hide at the Hyatt Ziva Cancun hotel because of an active shooter.
