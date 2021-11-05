Left Menu

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2021 08:25 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 08:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has released the Windows 11 KB5008295 update to Windows Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels. The latest update addresses an issue preventing some users from opening or using certain built-in Windows apps or parts of some built-in apps, the company said on Thursday.

The update also fixes an issue preventing the Start menu and Settings app from opening as expected in S-mode. Below is the complete list of improvements in the Windows 11 KB5008295 update:

  • We fixed a known issue that might prevent some users from opening or using certain built-in Windows apps or parts of some built-in apps. This issue occurs because of a Microsoft digital certificate that expired on October 31, 2021. This issue might affect the following applications:
    • Snipping Tool
    • Touch Keyboard, Voice Typing, and Emoji Panel
    • Input Method Editor user interface (IME UI)
    • Getting started and Tips
  • We fixed a known issue that prevents the Start menu and Settings app from opening as expected (S-mode only).

Announcing the update, Microsoft said that after installing KB5008295, the build number will not be revised or show as updated in "winver". To ensure that this update is installed, head over to Settings > Windows Update > Update history.

