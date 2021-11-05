MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition rolling out to Poco M2 Pro units in India

The Poco M2 Pro users in India are reportedly receiving the MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition (via tipster Ankit on Twitter). The latest update comes with UI version V12.5.2.0.RJPINXM.

Here is the complete update changelog:

MIUI 12.5 Enhanced

Swift performance. More life between the charges.

Focused algorithms: Our new algorithms will dynamically allocate system resources based on specific scenes, ensuring a smooth experience on all models.

Atomized memory: Ultra-fine memory management mechanism will make RAM usage more efficient.

Liquid storage: New sensitive storage mechanisms will keep your system vibrant and responsive as time goes by.

Smart balance: Core system improvements allow your device to make the best of the flagship hardware specs.

Others

Optimized system performance

Improved system security and stability

MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Version Update Starts Rolling out for POCO M2 Pro Users in India. pic.twitter.com/sSAKskSGpV — Ankit (@TechnoAnkit1) November 5, 2021

Poco M2 Pro: Specifications

The Poco M2 Pro features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ LCD and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. The processor is paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB in-built storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Coming to the optics department, the handset has a quad rear camera module that houses a main 48-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel camera.

Lastly, the Poco M2 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging and there is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for quick biometric authentication.