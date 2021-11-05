Left Menu

No arm-twisting: Kerry says corporates back plan to cut CO2

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 05-11-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 13:43 IST
No arm-twisting: Kerry says corporates back plan to cut CO2
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

A new project trumpeted by US President Joe Biden in which companies underpin development of low-carbon technologies through their buying power amounts to a "big transformation," US climate envoy John Kerry said Thursday.

The " First Movers Coalition ", spearheaded by the US government and the World Economic Forum, aims to help meet an increasingly difficult target laid out in the 2015 Paris climate accord to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

So far, almost three dozen global companies in many sectors have committed to changing their purchasing practices to favor development of zero-emission technologies by 2030.

The idea is to jumpstart budding or not-yet-existent technologies that can reduce how much CO2 is spewed into the atmosphere by leveraging the market — specifically the purchasing power of the companies — to encourage their suppliers to clean up, so they can too. Biden spoke of the project as the U.N.-backed climate conference in Glasgow known as COP26 got under way.

"This is a big transformation. It's a big deal," Kerry told many corporate leaders behind the project in Glasgow on Thursday. "Everybody I've talked to when they learn about it, they say: Wow, that makes sense. That's great.' And all of you understood that instinctively, and without an arm-twisting." Designers of the project say half of the emissions reduction projected between now and 2030 will stem from innovations — like capturing carbon out of the air — that aren't operating at a large scale. Pushing suppliers of the large companies to cut CO2 will help create bigger markets and ultimately lower costs, the thinking goes.

"If we don't get enough reduction somewhere in the 45% range over the next 10 years, we are blowing by 1.5 degrees — and that's a hard target," Kerry said, crediting the private sector for leading "in a way that even some governments are not." A first phase focuses on aviation, shipping, steel and trucking, and three more industries — aluminum, cement and chemicals — are to come on board later. The seven industries account for about one-third of total global carbon emissions, WEF says. "Volvo says we're going to buy X% — 10% of our vehicles are going to be made with green steel," Kerry said. "And so, all of a sudden, people making green steel know, Hey, there's somebody out there waiting to buy this.''' But even participant companies aren't revolutionizing their plans just yet, committing to make the changes in at least one of their purchasing areas — so not necessarily company-wide.

Questions also remain about both the metrics and monitoring, which could amount to attempted "greenwashing" if firms try to quietly wriggle out of their commitments. "We are going to have very strict metrics and strict follow-up on this," said Borge Brende, president of the Geneva-based WEF, which is best known for organizing the annual conference of government and corporate leaders in Davos, Switzerland.

"Rest assured: we're on it,'' he said in a phone interview. He said the initiative is no substitute for government regulation to help curb global warming, which will still be needed, and putting pressure on suppliers could lead the companies to face higher prices. The idea builds on commitments in the finance sector already, exemplified through carbon-reduction strategies at investment companies like Blackrock and Carlyle, Brende said. The coalition hopes to broaden that effort in finance to many more sectors. U.S.-based companies including Amazon, Apple, Boeing and Delta airlines are taking part, as are European plane maker Airbus, Germany's Deutsche Post, Swedish energy company Vattenfall and India's Dalmia Cement.

"This means that they will be pretty tough — even the hard-to-abate sectors -- in the years to come," Brende said, referring to sectors in which cutting carbon is especially difficult. "And if you want to sell to these companies, you have to reduce your carbon footprint. And I'm pretty sure that that signal will be received — and it will lead to new technology breakthroughs."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021