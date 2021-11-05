Left Menu

Eased Japan border rules to take effect from Monday

The phased easing was confirmed earlier this week, but fell short of demands from business lobbies for rules more closely aligned with those of major trading partners. The change will shorten COVID-19 quarantine periods for inbound business travellers from 10 days to three, if they have proof of vaccination, the government said.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-11-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 14:42 IST
Eased Japan border rules to take effect from Monday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

The first step in Japan's planned phased re-opening of borders, which centers on business travelers, will be put into effect from Nov. 8, the government said on Friday. The phased easing was confirmed earlier this week but fell short of demands from business lobbies for rules more closely aligned with those of major trading partners.

The change will shorten COVID-19 quarantine periods for inbound business travelers from 10 days to three if they have proof of vaccination, the government said. Students and trainee workers with valid visas will also be allowed in.

No mention was made of tourists, or of media reports that the daily limits on the numbers of border entrants would be raised to 5,000 people later this month from 3,500. Japan currently requires a 10-day quarantine for travelers, regardless of vaccination status. That time was shortened from 14 days last month.

Domestic and foreign business groups in Japan have lobbied the government to ease border restrictions to be more in line with other countries. The United States and European Union allow entry to travelers from most countries as long as they have proof of COVID-19 vaccination.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
3
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. drug prices?; Some parents eager, others unsure as COVID-19 shot approved for kids and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-What is in the new Biden plan to reduce U.S. ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021