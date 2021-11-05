Left Menu

Client-side encryption beta expanded to include desktop data for Google Meet and Drive

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 05-11-2021 16:09 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 16:09 IST
Image Credit: Google

Back in June 2021, Google announced the beta for Workspace Client-side encryption to give customers direct control of encryption keys and the identity provider used to access those keys. Now, the beta has been expanded to include desktop data for Google Meet and Google Drive.

The beta is available to Google Workspace Enterprise Plus and Google Workspace Education Plus customers. It will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Education Fundamentals, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Google noted that if you are already participating in the beta, you will have to reapply for access to the Google Meet and functionality.

"Google Workspace already uses the latest cryptographic standards to encrypt all data at rest and in transit between our facilities. With Client-side encryption, we're taking this a step further by giving customers direct control of encryption keys and the identity provider used to access those keys," Google wrote in a blog post.

Further, key access service APIs are now publicly available for anyone to use, with Google adding two new Key access service partners -Fortanix and Stormshield - for customers looking for a dedicated partner that integrates with the key access service APIs. Previously, the company had announced key service partnerships with Flowcrypt, FutureX, Thales and Virtru.

