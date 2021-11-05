Left Menu

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons; U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons The first study to methodically calculate how much food blue whales and some of their close relatives eat has yielded a simple answer: a whole lot.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 18:29 IST
For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

The first study to methodically calculate how much food blue whales and some of their close relatives eat has yielded a simple answer: a whole lot. The blue whale, the largest animal in Earth's history, eats about 16 tons of krill daily in the North Pacific, gobbling up these tiny shrimp-like crustaceans with a filter-feeding system in the mouth using baleen plates made of keratin, the substance found in people's fingernails, scientists said on Wednesday.

U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

A federal judge on Thursday rejected a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin against the U.S. government over NASA's decision to award a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract to rival billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX. Judge Richard Hertling of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in Washington granted the government's motion to dismiss the suit filed on Aug. 16. The judge's opinion explaining his reasoning was sealed, as were many other documents in the case, pending a meeting this month on proposed redactions.

