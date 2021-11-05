Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2021 22:39 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 22:39 IST
Xbox Free Play Days: These titles are free to play this weekend
As part of the Free Play Days, Xbox has made three titles - Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Warhammer: Vermintide 2, and Street Power Soccer - free to play for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members until Sunday, November 7 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Additionally, you can purchase these titles at a limited time discount.

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Help Karen Bowman and the Outcasts liberate the island of Auroa which is at the center of an upcoming global conflict. A new faction of enemies, more dangerous than ever, will do everything to block the Ghosts' progress. During the Free Play Days weekend, you will get full access to the base game's content as well as Operation Motherland. Players who purchase the full game will see all their progress carry over from the free weekend.

Discount

  • Standard Edition(59.99 SRP) at 85% off: $9.00
  • Deluxe Edition (69.99 SRP) at 80% off: $14.00
  • Gold Edition (99.99 SRP) at 80% off: $20.00
  • Ultimate Edition (119.99 SRP) at 80% off: $24.00
  • 1 Year Pass (39.99 SRP) at 70% off: $12.00

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 is a 4-player co-op action game set in the Warhammer Fantasy Battles world. Fight through endless hordes of enemies together with up to 3 friends in this visceral co-op action experience and progress through the game to unlock new careers, missions, and weapons. This entry in the series expands the first-person combat with 15 unique careers, intense challenges in the all-new Heroic Deeds System, and breathtaking new levels set around Helmgart.

Discount

  • Standard Edition (29.99 SRP) at 75% off: $7.50
  • Winds of Magic Expansion (19.99 SRP) at 50% off: $10.00
  • Back to Ubersreik DLC (9.99 SRP) at 50% off: $5.00
  • Outcast Engineer DLC (8.79 SRP) at 25% off: $6.59

Street Power Soccer

Face off against street soccer legends or your friends in this high-energy action, arcade soccer experience. A variety of over-the-top game modes and playgrounds are available, allowing you to unleash your tricks and crushing superpowers to become the next Street King.

