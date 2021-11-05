Left Menu

Google Stadia to let users join multiplayer games without invite

No more digging into the menus, as Google is finally letting Stadia players join multiplayer games without needing an invite.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 05-11-2021 23:00 IST
Google Stadia to let users join multiplayer games without invite
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

No more digging into the menus, as Google is finally letting Stadia players join multiplayer games without needing an invite. The Verge informed that this basic feature is available on most console platforms and PC launchers, but it has taken Google nearly two years to add it to Stadia.

A new support page recently informed that the feature is live in 'Far Cry 6' on Stadia, so a second user can join you without you having to issue an invite. Google itself confirmed the news and mentioned that the feature is only available in "select games," and is disabled by default.

The Verge reported that the feature is actually enabled by default. The join without an invite feature is also available in the Stadia app for Android and is available through the web version that runs on iOS. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kids; Europe faces real threat of COVID-19 resurgence, COVID cases break records across Europe as winter takes hold and more

Health News Roundup: The cost of coal in South Africa: dirty skies, sick kid...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5008295 update for Insiders

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of tons

Science News Roundup: For baleen whales, meals are tons of fun - and lots of...

 Global
4
Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

Poland's daily COVID cases top 15,000 for first time since April

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021