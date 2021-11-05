Google Stadia to let users join multiplayer games without invite

No more digging into the menus, as Google is finally letting Stadia players join multiplayer games without needing an invite. The Verge informed that this basic feature is available on most console platforms and PC launchers, but it has taken Google nearly two years to add it to Stadia.

A new support page recently informed that the feature is live in 'Far Cry 6' on Stadia, so a second user can join you without you having to issue an invite. Google itself confirmed the news and mentioned that the feature is only available in "select games," and is disabled by default.

The Verge reported that the feature is actually enabled by default. The join without an invite feature is also available in the Stadia app for Android and is available through the web version that runs on iOS. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)