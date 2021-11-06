Left Menu

Twitter temporarily disables its 'trends' section in Ethiopia

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2021 08:31 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 08:31 IST
Social network Twitter Inc has temporarily disabled its Trends section in Africa's conflict-hit nation of Ethiopia over threats of physical harm, the company said on Friday, and was monitoring the situation.

"Inciting violence or dehumanizing people is against our rules... Given the imminent threat of physical harm, we've also temporarily disabled Trends in Ethiopia," it said https://bit.ly/3kdpytA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

