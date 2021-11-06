Left Menu

Science News Roundup: U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

Judge Richard Hertling of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in Washington granted the government's motion to dismiss the suit filed on Aug. 16.

Reuters | Updated: 06-11-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 06-11-2021 18:30 IST
Science News Roundup: U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

U.S. judge rejects Blue Origin challenge to NASA's pick of SpaceX moon lander

A federal judge on Thursday rejected a lawsuit by Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin against the U.S. government over NASA's decision to award a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract to rival billionaire Elon Musk's SpaceX. Judge Richard Hertling of the U.S. Court of Federal Claims in Washington granted the government's motion to dismiss the suit filed on Aug. 16 https://www.reuters.com/business/aerospace-defense/blue-origin-sues-us-government-over-spacex-lunar-lander-contract-2021-08-16. The judge's opinion explaining his reasoning was sealed, as were many other documents in the case, pending a meeting this month on proposed redactions.

