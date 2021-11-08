Latest Asus ROG Phone 5 update optimizes charging experience

Asus is rolling out a new software update to the global and European units of the ROG Phone 5. The latest ROG UI-based update, arriving with version 18.0840.2109.188, optimizes the charging experience function on the gaming smartphone.

Here are the release notes for the Asus ROG Phone 5 November 2021 update:

Optimize the charging experience function

The update is rolling out to the ROG Phone 5 units bearing the model number 'ZS673KS' in a staged manner, which means it may take some days for you to receive the notification. You can also manually check for the update, just navigate to the phone's Settings > System > System Updates.

As previously confirmed by the company, the ROG Phone 5 and the ROG Phone 5s will start receiving the Android 12 update in the first quarter of 2022.

Asus ROG Phone 5: Specifications

The ROG Phone 5 boasts a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The gaming flagship is powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS3.1 storage.

The device is equipped with a 6,000mAh split battery with 65W fast-charging support. There is an in-display fingerprint sensor on board for quick biometric authentication.

For photography and video shooting, the Asus ROG Phone 5 has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel main shooter, a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens with a 125-degree FOV and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The rear camera supports up to 8k video shooting at 30fps. For selfies, there is a 24-megapixel camera on the front.