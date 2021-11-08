Banking malware threats sharply increasing amidst mobile banking surge: Nokia report

The growing popularity of mobile banking has fuelled banking malware threats, with plots aimed at stealing personal banking credentials and credit card information, says a new Nokia report that provides a comprehensive view of today's threat landscape and the biggest cyber risks facing organizations today.

The Nokia Threat Intelligence Report 2021 is based on data aggregated from network traffic monitored on more than 200 million devices globally where the company's NetGuard Endpoint Security product is deployed.

According to the latest report, the number of new banking trojans, which also try to steal SMS messages containing one-time passwords, increased 80% year-on-year in the first half of the year, with Android phones being the main target. The report found that most banking applications allow users to add multi-factor authentication (MFA) feature to their accounts, making it more difficult for cybercriminals to obtain personal information.

Cybersecurity threats only evolve and look for new opportunities, as shown by this year's report. Banking trojans have dramatically increased over the last year as digital banking becomes more prevalent and this is a trend we see continuing into the future which reinforces the need for better online practices and having robust endpoint security in place. Kevin McNamee, Director of Nokia's Threat Intelligence Center,

The Nokia Threat Intelligence Report 2021 advises users to avoid mobile banking from easily accessible public WiFi access points and to use both MFA when available and strong passwords, which avoid common personal details like birthdays.

Other key findings of the report include: