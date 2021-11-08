PepsiCo buying electric trucks from Tesla- CNBC
Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 19:57 IST
PepsiCo Inc is buying electric trucks from Tesla Inc and getting the first set of delivery in the fourth quarter, the packaged food maker's Chief Executive Officer, Ramon Laguarta, said in an interview with CNBC on Monday.
PepsiCo did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
