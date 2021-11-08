Three Indian nonprofits among 34 funding recipients of Google.org Impact Challenge

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 20:05 IST
Earlier this year, Google launched the USD25 million "Google.org Impact Challenge for Women and Girls" to fund organizations creating pathways to prosperity for women and girls. Today, the philanthropic arm of Google has announced the 34 funding recipients of the challenge including three Indian nonprofits which will be receiving USD 2.5 million grants from the company.

These three local organizations, Samhita - CGF, Pratham Education Foundation, and SwaTaleem Foundation, will receive funding as well as opportunities for mentorship and support from Google to scale their projects in areas of skills development, education, and financial support.

Samhita - CGF: USD800,000

Samhita - CGF's "REVIVE Alliance" project aims to provide interest-free "returnable" grants to 10,000 women who do not have access to traditional finance support systems to invest in digitization and cover their business needs. If a woman pays back the grant, she "graduates" and gains access to Samhita-CGF's banking and microfinance partners.

Pratham Education Foundation: USD1 Million

Focused on helping rural women gain employment across various sectors, Pratham will utilize this funding to connect 7,000+ rural, unemployed young women to jobs in the beauty and health industry and the male-dominated automotive, mechanics, and electrical industries. The organisation will connect women to technology-enabled livelihood clubs and offer 300 to 500 hours of all-expenses-paid training to help women gain accreditation from India's National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC).

SwaTaleem Foundation: USD700,000

With this funding, SwaTaleem and Humane Warriors will educate historically marginalized girls and women in rural India through a creative, low-tech platform. Through an app and automated audio files played on speaker phones, it circumvents the need for the Internet while providing girls access to traditional subjects such as math and science, as well as socio-emotional and financial literacy training such as how to open a bank account.

The organization has also been selected among four other global funding recipients to receive dedicated Ad Grants support from a Google Account Manager.

In a blog post on Monday, Google said that its philanthropic arm, Accelerator team, and Women Techmakers will run a four-month global virtual accelerator program where highly skilled Googlers will provide pro bono support that includes training, networking, and mentorship to support and advance this investment.

