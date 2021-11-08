ISA, Elsevier launch journal Solar Compass at COP26

The International Solar Alliance (ISA) and Elsevier has launched journal 'Solar Compass' with Ambassador Stephane Crouz at the COP26 Climate Conference.

The ISA, an inter-governmental treaty-based international organisation, and Elsevier, a global leader in research publishing and information analytics, are pleased to announce the launch of a new journal, 'Solar Compass', according to a statement.

The launch event was held during the United Nations Climate Change Conference COP26, in Glasgow, with Stephane Crouzat, Ambassador for Climate, Government of France, and Ajay Mathur, director-general of International Solar Alliance, in attendance, releasing the first official call for papers to authors around the world, according to the statement.

ISA's vision is for a rapid increase in solar energy usage, so that the global community can achieve an ambitious goal of net-zero carbon emissions by mid-century, in order to limit the global temperature, rise to 1.50 Celsius. Achieving this target will be an incredible challenge but it is essential to avoid the catastrophic impacts of the climate change.

''We are proud to launch Solar Compass, an important vehicle to increase understanding and research on the use of solar power.

''The journal will cover new technology, policy and economic developments to increase access to clean energy; successful case studies from around the world that could be replicated elsewhere. It is one of the important tools for delivering solarisation and faster global energy transition,'' Mathur said.

Yogi Goswami, professor at the University of South Florida and recently announced editor-in-chief of Solar Compass, said, ''There is not one silver bullet to achieve the net zero goal. It will require a multi-pronged approach on new, innovative and more efficient technologies, lower-cost manufacturing at scale, and investments at scale to support entrepreneurship in new technologies.'' To help meet this challenge and share transformative information on policy, financing, technology and case studies with stakeholders, and fill the gap in information needed to accelerate the use of solar energy, ISA and Elsevier are joining forces to launch Solar Compass.

Solar Compass will be an open-access journal, providing readers around the world with freely accessible articles. All articles will be peer-reviewed before publication and an advisory board of visionary leaders will guide the directions of the journal. It will also have an editorial board of globally recognised experts who will plan, solicit articles, and conduct reviews before accepting the articles for publication.

