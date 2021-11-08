Left Menu

We can finish rules for Paris climate accord this week, EU says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 08-11-2021 20:50 IST
We can finish rules for Paris climate accord this week, EU says
  Belgium

Countries should be able to finish rules to implement the Paris Agreement by the end of the U.N. climate change summit, which is due to finish on Friday, the European Union's climate policy chief Frans Timmermans said on Monday.

"I think this can all be done this week if we all put our minds to it and if we all look forward to finding a compromise," he told a news conference at the COP26 summit in Glasgow.

Timmermans also said countries needed to deliver "some serious, clear commitments" on the finance rich countries will give to poorer countries to help them cope with climate change.

