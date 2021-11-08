AMD lands Meta as customer, takes aim at Nvidia with new supercomputing chips
Reuters | Updated: 08-11-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 21:43 IST
Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Monday said it has won Meta Platforms Inc as a data center chip customer, cementing some of its gains against Intel Corp.
It also announced a range of new chips aimed at taking on larger rivals like Nvidia Corp in supercomputing markets and smaller rivals like Ampere Computing in the cloud computing market.
