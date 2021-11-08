Left Menu

U.S. seizes $6 mln in ransom payments, to charge Ukrainian over cyberattack -CNN

U.S. law enforcement officials have seized $6 million in ransom payments, CNN reported on Monday, and the Justice Department is expected to announce it has charged a suspect from Ukraine over a July ransomware attack on an American company. Yaroslav Vasinskyi, a Ukrainian national arrested in Poland last month, is to face U.S. charges for deploying ransomware known as REvil, which has been used in hacks that have cost U.S. firms millions of dollars, a source familiar with the probe told Reuters.

Yaroslav Vasinskyi, a Ukrainian national arrested in Poland last month, is to face U.S. charges for deploying ransomware known as REvil, which has been used in hacks that have cost U.S. firms millions of dollars, a source familiar with the probe told Reuters. Vasinskyi conducted a ransomware attack over the July 4 weekend on Florida-based software firm Kaseya that infected up to 1,500 businesses around the world, according to charges the Justice Department is expected to announce later in the day, the source said.

Europol said earlier on Monday that Romanian authorities on Nov. 4 arrested two individuals suspected of cyber-attacks deploying the REvil ransomware. Since February, law enforcement authorities have arrested three other affiliates of REvil, Europol added. Twelve suspects believed to have mounted ransomware attacks against companies or infrastructure in 71 countries were "targeted" in raids in Ukraine and Switzerland, Europol said on Friday.

Vasinskyi and another alleged REvil operative, Russian national Yevgeniy Polyanin, are expected to be charged by the United States with conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, among other charges, CNN said. Vasinskyi, 22, is being held in Poland pending U.S. extradition proceedings, while Polyanin, 28, remains at large, CNN added.

