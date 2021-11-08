U.S. charges Ukrainian, Russian, over cyberattack, seizes $6 mln in ransom payments

The U.S. Justice Department has charged a suspect from Ukraine and a Russian national over a July ransomware attack on an American company, according to an indictment made in a court filing on Monday, with CNN reporting the United States has seized $6 million in ransom payments. Yaroslav Vasinskyi, a Ukrainian national arrested in Poland last month, will face U.S. charges for deploying ransomware known as REvil, which has been used in hacks that have cost U.S. firms millions of dollars, the court filing showed.

Vasinskyi conducted a ransomware attack over the July 4 weekend on Florida-based software firm Kaseya that infected up to 1,500 businesses around the world, according to the charges filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas. Vasinskyi and another alleged REvil operative, Russian national Yevgeniy Polyanin, were charged by the United States with conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, among other charges. The developments were reported earlier by CNN.

Vasinskyi, 22, was being held in Poland pending U.S. extradition proceedings, while Polyanin, 28, remained at large. The U.S. indictment of the Ukrainian hacker said he and other conspirators started deploying hacking software around April 2019 and "regularly" updated and refined it. The indictment also accused the hacker of laundering money obtained through a hacking extortion scheme.

Europol said earlier on Monday that Romanian authorities on Nov. 4 arrested two individuals suspected of cyber-attacks deploying the REvil ransomware. Since February, law enforcement authorities have arrested three other affiliates of REvil, Europol added. Twelve suspects believed to have mounted ransomware attacks against companies or infrastructure in 71 countries were "targeted" in raids in Ukraine and Switzerland, Europol said on Friday.

