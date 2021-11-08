Left Menu

U.S. sanctions two ransomware operators, Chatex exchange -statement

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-11-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 08-11-2021 23:01 IST
The United States has sanctioned two ransomware operators alleged to be part of a cybercriminal group as well as the Chatex virtual currency exchange network, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement on Monday.

The Ukrainian and Russian nationals were targeted for hacking U.S. companies with Sodinokibi/REvil ransomware and received more than $200 million in ransom payments paid in Bitcoin and Monero.

