U.S. sanctions two ransomware operators, Chatex exchange -statement

The United States has sanctioned two ransomware operators alleged to be part of a cybercriminal group as well as the Chatex virtual currency exchange network, the U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement on Monday.

The Ukrainian and Russian nationals were targeted for hacking U.S. companies with Sodinokibi/REvil ransomware and received more than $200 million in ransom payments paid in Bitcoin and Monero.

