New AWS Canada West (Calgary) Region to open in late 2023/early 2024

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud arm of e-commerce giant Amazon, on Monday announced plans to open another infrastructure Region in Canada. The AWS Canada West (Calgary) Region will be opening in late 2023/early 2024, joining the existing AWS Canada (Central) Region in Montreal.

At launch, the new infrastructure Region will consist of three Availability Zones (AZs) and will enable even more customers to run their applications in multiple AZs and serve end-users from data centers located in Canada. Each AZ has independent power, cooling, and physical security, and is connected via redundant, ultra-low-latency networks.

Overall, AWS is estimated to invest over $17 billion (CA$21 billion) in Canada by 2037 through the construction and operation of the existing and the upcoming infrastructure Regions, both of which will add an estimated $31.6 billion (CA$39 billion) to the country's GDP over the same time period.

In the upcoming AWS Canada West (Calgary) Region, the company will invest over $3 billion(CA$4 billion) by 2037, which includes capital expenditures on the construction of data centers, operational expenses such as ongoing utilities and facility costs, and purchases of goods and services from regional businesses.

With another AWS Region in Canada, customers will see even lower latency for emerging solutions like 5G-enabled applications and machine learning at the edge, and it will strengthen their ability to architect their regional infrastructure for even greater fault tolerance, resiliency, and availability. We are excited to build world-class infrastructure to help organizations reinvent how they deliver customer solutions and fuel economic growth. Prasad Kalyanaraman, Vice President of Infrastructure Services at AWS

AWS has 81 AZs across 25 geographic regions around the world, and the cloud giant plans to launch 27 more AZs and nine more AWS Regions in Australia, Canada, India, Indonesia, Israel, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates.