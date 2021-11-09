Samsung’s new LPDDR5X DRAM provides over 1.3x faster processing speeds
Samsung's next-generation LPDDR5X DRAM will offer data processing speeds of up to 8.5Gbps - over 1.3 times faster than LPDDR5's 6.4Gbps - and will also use around 20% less power than LPDDR5 memory.
- Country:
- Korea Rep
Samsung has developed the industry's first 14nm-based 16Gb Low Power Double Data Rate 5X (LPDDR5X) DRAM that, the company claims, will provide over 1.3x faster processing speeds and consume nearly 20% less power than the previous LPDDR5 solution.
The new 16GB LPDDR5X solution is designed to drive further growth throughout the high-speed data service applications including 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and the metaverse, the South Korean firm said in a press release on Tuesday.
Samsung's next-generation LPDDR5X DRAM will offer data processing speeds of up to 8.5Gbps - over 1.3 times faster than LPDDR5's 6.4Gbps - and will also use around 20% less power than the previous-generation LPDDR5 memory. The new LPDDR5X chip will enable up to 64GB per memory package, accommodating increasing demand for higher-capacity mobile DRAM worldwide.
Our LPDDR5X will broaden the use of high-performance, low-power memory beyond smartphones and bring new capabilities to AI-based edge applications like servers and even automobiles.
The South Korean technology giant says it will join forces with global chipset manufacturers to establish a more viable framework for the expanding world of digital reality, with its new LPDDR5X solution serving as a key part of that foundation.
- READ MORE ON:
- Samsung LPDDR5X DRAM
- Samsung 16GB LPDDR5X DRAM
- LPDDR5 RAM
- Samsung