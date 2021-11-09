Left Menu

Samsung’s new LPDDR5X DRAM provides over 1.3x faster processing speeds

Samsung's next-generation LPDDR5X DRAM will offer data processing speeds of up to 8.5Gbps - over 1.3 times faster than LPDDR5's 6.4Gbps - and will also use around 20% less power than LPDDR5 memory.

Updated: 09-11-2021 08:46 IST
Samsung’s new LPDDR5X DRAM provides over 1.3x faster processing speeds
The new 16GB LPDDR5X solution is designed to drive further growth throughout the high-speed data service applications including 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and the metaverse. Image Credit: Samsung
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

Samsung has developed the industry's first 14nm-based 16Gb Low Power Double Data Rate 5X (LPDDR5X) DRAM that, the company claims, will provide over 1.3x faster processing speeds and consume nearly 20% less power than the previous LPDDR5 solution.

The new 16GB LPDDR5X solution is designed to drive further growth throughout the high-speed data service applications including 5G, artificial intelligence (AI) and the metaverse, the South Korean firm said in a press release on Tuesday.

Samsung's next-generation LPDDR5X DRAM will offer data processing speeds of up to 8.5Gbps - over 1.3 times faster than LPDDR5's 6.4Gbps - and will also use around 20% less power than the previous-generation LPDDR5 memory. The new LPDDR5X chip will enable up to 64GB per memory package, accommodating increasing demand for higher-capacity mobile DRAM worldwide.

Our LPDDR5X will broaden the use of high-performance, low-power memory beyond smartphones and bring new capabilities to AI-based edge applications like servers and even automobiles.

SangJoon Hwang, Senior Vice President and Head of the DRAM Design Team at Samsung Electronics.

The South Korean technology giant says it will join forces with global chipset manufacturers to establish a more viable framework for the expanding world of digital reality, with its new LPDDR5X solution serving as a key part of that foundation.

