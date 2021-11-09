Left Menu

ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners

09-11-2021
ReconAfrica to begin drilling in Kavango basin in 2022, looking for partners
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
ReconAfrica will begin a multi-well drilling program in the Kavango basin in the first quarter of 2022 and is looking for partners to develop fields in the region, which stretches over parts of Namibia and Botswana, company founder Craig Steinke said on Tuesday in Dubai.

"The interpretation of data from phase 1 of the seismic survey will form the basis for the multi-well drilling program," he told a conference, adding that the Canadian company could help preserve wildlife in the region which has been "decimated" by poaching.

ReconAfrica has hired a Namibian park ranger and set up a team to survey what species remain, Steinke said.

