Mr. Pragun Jindal Khaitan, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Jindal Aluminium Limited Bags the Machinist Next Gen Leader 2021 Award

Business Wire India The Machinist Super Shopfloor Award, in its 7th edition, conferred Mr. Pragun Jindal Khaitan, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Jindal Aluminium Limited, with The Machinist Next Generation Leader 2021 Award. The honor duly recognizes Mr. Jindal Khaitan's constant contribution through innovation using best-in-class technology and most acceptable ethical business practices in the field of the downstream aluminum industry. Mr. Jindal Khaitan successfully made his mark in the Editorial Choice Awards category for his honest endeavors in all the 11 categories dubbed as the critical measurable parameters to evaluate the performance of a manufacturing plant. These include safety, productivity, Digital Manufacturing Innovation (Product/Process), green manufacturing, machining excellence, quality, Human Resources (HR), Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Supply Chain Management (SCM), and Maintenance.

About Pragun Jindal Khaitan Pragun Jindal Khaitan was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, to Sushil Khaitan and Asha Jindal Khaitan. His maternal grandfather, Dr. Sitaram Jindal, is a renowned Indian industrialist and philanthropist who was one of the founders of the Jindal Group of Industries. Dr. Sitaram Jindal individually founded Jindal Aluminium Limited back in 1968 and subsequently Jindal Naturecure Institute in 1976. Prague's father, Sushil Khaitan, a renowned name in the Indian nutraceutical space, is the director of Pure Nutrition. Prague is married to Sukriti Jindal Khaitan, daughter of Sanjay Kothari who is Vice Chairman and the fourth generation of the founding family of the global diamonds & gemstones giant, KGK Group. Prague is currently the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Jindal Aluminium Limited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)