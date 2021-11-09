Canon introduces All-In-One PIXMA E4570 Printer to Deliver High Yield and Low-Cost Printing for Students and Home Offices

NEW DELHI, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracing the power of a hybrid work-friendly culture and supporting it with smart printing solutions, Canon India launched the all-new PIXMA E4570 inkjet multifunction printer. Engineered to increase productivity and efficiency at work, the all-new PIXMA E4570 offers a suite of productivity features, combined with high print yields and low-cost printing, making it an ideal essential for students, home offices, and even small offices.

Driving the seamless adoption of a hybrid work environment, the Canon PIXMA E4570 has been built to cater to the growing demands of customers willing to get a quick fix solution to their printing needs at the comfort of being home.

Sharing his thoughts on the announcement, Mr Manabu Yamazaki, President and CEO, Canon India said, ''Over the last one and a half years, we all have adjusted to the new normal of working and learning from home. At Canon India, we aim to play a key role in the path of progress by providing innovative solutions that meet the needs of our consumers. In line with this commitment, we have introduced multiple products and solutions to support them as they embrace the new digital way of operating. Continuing the momentum, we are pleased to launch the PIXMA E4570, a compact wireless all-in-one printer that has been specially created to increase productivity and offer low-cost printing to students, working professionals and small businesses operating from home.'' Speaking about the new product, Mr C Sukumaran, Director, Consumer System Products & Imaging Communication Business highlighted, ''The hybrid work environment has proliferated the adoption of connected and cloud-enabled printers that are cost-effective and offer an all-in-one solution. With this insight in mind. The launch of PIXMA E4570 inkjet multifunction printer reiterates our commitment to strengthen our offerings in the home segment and provide an efficient solution through our range of home printers.'' Low Cost, High Yield Ink Cartridges for Economical Printing The PIXMA E4570 can print up to 400 prints of text documents with the use of the PG-47 black ink cartridge, while the CL-57S colour cartridge can print up to 180 prints, ideal for school projects and even use in a home office. Both ink cartridges are affordably priced and easily replaceable, making the printer an attractive option for users with moderate printing needs.

Compact Office All-in-One Printer with Rich Productivity Features The compact size of this printer hides a generous feature set. Not only does this printer support print, scan, copy and fax functions, a 20-sheet compact Automatic Document Feeder helps with digitizing piles of schoolwork, written notes or invoices into images or PDF. The PIXMA E4570 also supports automatic two-sided printing, as well as other convenient features such as the ability to copy an ID card onto a single page, as well as an audible alert when a document original has been left under the scanning lid after scanning.

The PIXMA E4570 also supports Apple AirPrint, Mopria (for Android) mobile printing and Canon Print Service (Android plugin) for direct printing.

The PIXMA E4570 is also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control. A wide range of documents that can be printed via voice command varies from colouring pages and origami to message cards and shopping lists, empowering users to perform a wide variety of tasks at one time.

Design and Edit Effortlessly with Easy-Layout Editor and PosterArtist Lite Software New Easy-Layout Editor software for the Windows OS platform has been introduced, which supports editing and content layout for documents, web pages, and many other file types. The Collation Print feature puts files with different file formats together, before sending them to print as a single document. Users can also choose to print the most relevant sections of web pages, omitting ads before printing.

Canon's PosterArtist Lite software also provides more than 1,300 pre-loaded templates, photos and clip art available for free, allowing small businesses and home offices to design a wide range of flyers, posters and menus. The user interface of the PosterArtist Lite software is easy and intuitive, so new users can jump straight to creation, without prior design experience.

Easy and Versatile Printing Possibilities Users can set up the printer wirelessly with the Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app, and enjoy printing, copying and even scanning from a smartphone or tablet. They can also print or scan to the cloud and check remaining ink levels remotely.

The Easy-PhotoPrint Editor app is the perfect go-to app for all ID photo requirements, custom photo layouts, calendars and postcard printing needs, and is available on iOS, Android OS, Windows and macOS platforms.

1 Pricing and availability Model Number Retail Price (MRP) Availability PIXMA E4570 INR 9,910/- 1st November 2021 1 MRP/unit inclusive of all taxes and are subject to change at any time without notice.

PIXMA E4570 Compact Wireless All-In-One with Fax and Auto Duplex Printing Product Dimensions (WxDxH) Approx. 435 x 295 x 189 mm Document ISO Print Speed Approx. 8.8 ipm (B&W) / 4.4 images per minute (Colour) Photo Print Speed (4R, borderless) Approx. 65 sec Key Features - Low-Cost Ink Cartridges - Automatic Duplex Printing - 20-sheet Automatic Document Feeder - Wireless and mobile printing - Easy Setup with Wireless Connect About Canon Group Ever since its foundation in 1937, Canon is guided by the 'Kyosei' philosophy of living and working together for the common good. Canon strives to create and deliver world-class products, becoming a top global corporation by diversifying into new business fields throughout the world. Focusing on optical technologies, Canon produces office equipment, consumer and professional imaging devices, network cameras, healthcare and industrial equipment. Through the close connection between its global head office in Tokyo and regional headquarters in America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and regional headquarters in Japan, Canon combines its global and local operations organically. In 1996, Canon launched its Excellent Global Corporation Plan to serve society with advanced technologies and become a trustworthy and responsible corporate citizen. The year 2016 was the first year of Phase 5 of the Plan. Currently, Canon boasts a strong global presence of 376 subsidiaries all over the world, supported by 197,776 employees. (Data as of December 31, 2017) About Canon India Canon India Pvt. Ltd. is the sales and marketing subsidiary of Canon Inc., a world leader in imaging technologies. Set up in 1997, Canon India markets a comprehensive range of sophisticated contemporary digital imaging products and solutions in India. The company today has offices in 10 cities across India with warehousing facilities at 6 locations and employs over 1000 staff and over 850 channel partners. Canon India enjoys a vast retail presence across the country through Canon Image Square (CIS) stores, PIXMA Zones and BIS Lounges. Canon India's service reach extends to over 600 towns covering 18,607 PIN codes across India - which comprises of 169 Camera collection points, 16 Camera repair centres, 283 Printer repair centres, 191 Copier, Scanner and Large Format Printer Sales & Service dealers (Data as of July 22, 2021).

In sync with its corporate tagline- 'Delighting You Always', reinforced by World-class technology, Canon offers an extended product portfolio, including copier MFDs, Managed Document Services, Printers, Document and Cheque Scanners, Digital Cameras, DSLRs, Mirrorless cameras, Cinematic Imaging Products, Surveillance cameras and Medical Imaging products catering to the multiple market segments of consumer, SME, B2B, Commercial, Government & PSUs.

