iQOO 8 clears BIS certification; India launch imminent

The iQOO 8 series was initially launched in China in August 2021 as the successor to the iQOO 7 series which was unveiled earlier this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 16:47 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@yabhishekhd)
The iQOO 8 bearing the model number 'V2136', has been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), suggesting that the smartphone will soon land in the Indian market (via tipster Mukul Sharma).

iQOO 8: Specifications

The iQOO 8 features a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2376-pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of in-built storage.

In terms of optics, the iQOO 8 has a triple camera setup housing a 48-megapixel primary camera, assisted by a 13-megapixel secondary camera and a 13-megapixel tertiary camera. For selfies, there is a single 16-megapixel sensor on the front.

The device packs a 4350mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging. Connectivity options onboard the phone include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.20, USB Type-C, NFC and GPS.

Lastly, the phone features an in-display fingerprint sensor and also supports face unlock.

