Left Menu

Renault must lower costs to produce its best products by 2023-2025 - CEO

Renault CEO Luca de Meo said on Tuesday the company had to work on lowering costs in order to simplify the organisation and achieve its target of putting out its best ever product lineup by 2023 to 2025. Speaking in Germany at the Automobilwoche Summit, de Meo said he expected 20-30% of the carmaker's turnover to come from non-traditional revenue sources within ten years as he worked to make the company less dependent on other firms. "There is still a lot of potential," de Meo said.

Reuters | Ludwigsburg | Updated: 09-11-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 18:35 IST
Renault must lower costs to produce its best products by 2023-2025 - CEO
  • Country:
  • Germany

Renault CEO Luca de Meo said on Tuesday the company had to work on lowering costs in order to simplify the organisation and achieve its target of putting out its best ever product lineup by 2023 to 2025.

Speaking in Germany at the Automobilwoche Summit, de Meo said he expected 20-30% of the carmaker's turnover to come from non-traditional revenue sources within ten years as he worked to make the company less dependent on other firms.

"There is still a lot of potential," de Meo said. "But the situation for us is still complicated... I had to chop all the things that were not necessary and then restart."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain's immune cells

Study investigates role of gene associated with Alzheimer's disease in brain...

 United States
4
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021