GE CEO says company's spin-off will make it 'stronger'
Reuters | Chicago | Updated: 09-11-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 18:56 IST
- Country:
- United States
General Electric Co Chief Executive Larry Culp said on Tuesday the company's decision to spilt itself into three public companies is intended to make it "stronger" and help its businesses and teams perform better.
Culp told Reuters that while there was no investor pressure behind the spin-off decision, the move would create a lot of value.
