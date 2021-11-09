Venkaiah Naidu to inaugurate prestigious BTS-2021

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the much touted three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS- 2021) on November 17 in hybrid format, a Karnataka Minister said. ''The Department of Electronics, IT and BT of Karnataka government and the Software Technology Parks of India is organising the 24 edition of BTS2021. The flagship event is scheduled to be held from November 17 and will follow a hybrid format,'' Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, Minister for IT, BT and higher education told reporters here.

He also said that Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the summit and address the gathering.

''The event which rides on the mantra of Reform, Transform and Perform will witness the participation of Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett, World Economic Forum founder chairman Professor Klaus Schwab, Kyndryl Chief Executive Officer Martin Schroeter, senior ministers from central and state governments, host of international industry captains, government officials, Nobel laureates and visionary leaders would attend the event,'' the minister said in a statement.

The theme chosen for this edition is 'Driving the next', highlighting the role of digital and technological innovations which drove and supported growth of multiple sectors in a post-pandemic world, the minister explained.

According to him, the event will witness the coming together of global tech leaders, Indian corporates and start-ups from IT, Deep tech and Biotech, showcasing disruptive technologies, forging partnerships and alliances. Explaining further, he said it will be held on four tracks of IT, BT, start-up and Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) at a private hotel.

''The event will witness participation of over 30 countries, over 300 speakers, 5000 start-up attendees, over 300 exhibitors, more than 20,000 business attendees and overall digital reach to half a million tech enthusiasts with over 75 conference sessions,'' the minister said.

The inaugural session on will be presided over by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, while Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai,Union Minister of Communications, Electronics and Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of State for Electronics, IT and Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar will also attend the event.

Speaking about the BTS-2021, Narayana said the new features added this time are India-USA Tech Conclave, India Innovation Alliance, Bengaluru Next Leadership Conclave, Bengaluru Next Innovators Conclave, and a showcase of Science Gallery.

Besides this multi-track conferences, international exhibitions, Global Innovation Alliance (GIA) meet, startup focus, National Rural IT Quiz, BioQuiz, biotech posters, STPI-IT Export Awards, Smart Bio Awards, and Startup Unicorn felicitations will take place, Narayan said.

