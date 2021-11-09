U.S. is back with a new approach to climate policy - U.S. lawmaker Ocasio-Cortez

The United States has returned to global climate politics with a new approach rather than just picking up where it previously left off, U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Tuesday.

"It's not just that we're back in the way that the United States was pursuing climate policy before. It is different. And I would argue that it's a fundamentally different approach," she told an event on the sidelines of the UN climate conference in Glasgow.

