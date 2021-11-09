Left Menu

Google adds new features to Nest Hub (2nd gen) to improve your sleep

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 09-11-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 20:32 IST
Google adds new features to Nest Hub (2nd gen) to improve your sleep
Image Credit: Google
Earlier this year, Google introduced the Nest Hub (2nd gen) with Soli-powered sleep tracking technology to help you improve the quality of your sleep. Now, the company is adding new features to the smart display to help you get even more details about your sleep.

Google has introduced sleep staging, a new feature that enables the Nest Hub to share information about your light, deep, REM and awake periods throughout the night. The Duration and Quality screens on the smart display will tell you how long you were in each stage of sleep so that you can better understand what's happening while you're sleeping.

Secondly, the company is improving sound detection. Now, the Nest Hub will only show coughs and snores that come from your calibrated sleeping area, if you share your sleeping space with others. Snores and coughs happening outside of your area will appear on the new "Other sounds" timeline, which will also show other loud noises.

The new sleep features are rolling out starting today and will be available to users globally over the next few weeks, Google said.

Lastly, starting next month, the Calm app will be coming to the Google Assistant on Nest displays, providing you access to a library of Sleep Stories, meditations, music and more. Just say "Hey Google, show me meditations from Calm" or "Hey Google, start a meditation" to try meditation content from the app.

In addition to announcing the enhancements to Nest displays, Google said that the Sleep Sensing feature will be available for free through 2022. The company announced plans to integrate Sleep Sensing into Fitbit Premium, which currently costs USD9.99 per month or USD79.99 per year.

