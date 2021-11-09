Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray's backache aggravates; may undergo surgery

Maharashtra Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray may undergo a surgery if need arises, his aide said on Tuesday, a day after he was seen attending an event virtually wearing a cervical collar.The aide said Thackeray has been exercising under an experts guidance and also walks on a treadmill regularly.Since the last few days, he developed pain in his legs and back.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-11-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 20:45 IST
Maharashtra Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray may undergo a surgery “if need arises”, his aide said on Tuesday, a day after he was seen attending an event virtually wearing a cervical collar.

The aide said Thackeray has been exercising under an expert’s guidance and also walks on a treadmill regularly.

“Since the last few days, he developed pain in his legs and back. He had also mentioned this during his meeting with journalists before Diwali,” the aide said.

The CM’s pain has aggravated and a medical team is monitoring the development. He is also undergoing routine check-up, the aide added.

“If need arises, a surgery will be conducted,” the aide added without elaborating the nature of the medical process.

Thackeray was present at the virtual launch of road projects linking pilgrimage centre Pandharpur by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and was seen wearing a cervical collar during the event.

