Mona Lisa copy goes under the hammer for 210,000 euros in Paris auction
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-11-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 23:55 IST
- Country:
- France
A faithful copy of Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa, one of the world's most recognisable portraits, sold for 210,000 euros ($242,634.00) at a Paris auction on Tuesday.
The auction house, Artcurial, had estimated the copy, dating from around 1600 and looking strikingly similar to the original, would fetch 150,000-200,000 euros. ($1 = 0.8655 euros)
