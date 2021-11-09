Left Menu

Mona Lisa copy goes under the hammer for 210,000 euros in Paris auction

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-11-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 23:55 IST
  Country:
  • France

A faithful copy of Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa, one of the world's most recognisable portraits, sold for 210,000 euros ($242,634.00) at a Paris auction on Tuesday.

The auction house, Artcurial, had estimated the copy, dating from around 1600 and looking strikingly similar to the original, would fetch 150,000-200,000 euros. ($1 = 0.8655 euros)

