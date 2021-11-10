Left Menu

NASA says U.S. astronaut mission to moon will wait until 2025

NASA will not send an astronaut mission to the moon until 2025 at the earliest, the U.S. space agency's administrator said on Tuesday, pushing back by at least a year a timeline originally set under former President Donald Trump. "We are estimating no earlier than 2025 for Artemis 3, which would be the human lander on the first demonstration lander that was won in the competition by SpaceX," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told a teleconference.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2021 02:25 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 02:25 IST
NASA says U.S. astronaut mission to moon will wait until 2025

NASA will not send an astronaut mission to the moon until 2025 at the earliest, the U.S. space agency's administrator said on Tuesday, pushing back by at least a year a timeline originally set under former President Donald Trump.

"We are estimating no earlier than 2025 for Artemis 3, which would be the human lander on the first demonstration lander that was won in the competition by SpaceX," NASA Administrator Bill Nelson told a teleconference. Nelson was appointed by President Joe Biden to lead the space agency. NASA is making plans to send humans to the moon for the first time since the 1970s.

Biden had agreed to continue a program, known as Artemis, that began under Trump to put astronauts on the moon by 2024, intended as a prelude to an even-more-ambitious human Mars landing in the future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis - COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute for vaccines, disease experts say; UK to add China's Sinovac, India's Covaxin to approved vaccine list and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis - COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021