NHL-Ducks place GM on leave pending investigation into professional behavior

The Anaheim Ducks have placed their General Manager Bob Murray on leave, the National Hockey League (NHL) team said on Tuesday, citing an investigation into allegations of improper professional conduct. The team said it brought in law firm Sheppard Mullin to conduct an independent investigation after becoming aware of the accusations and conducting an internal review.

"Upon recommendation from their initial findings, we have decided to place Bob on administrative leave pending final results," the Ducks said, adding that Assistant GM Jeff Solomon would act as interim general manager. The team did not elaborate on the nature of the accusations.

Reuters was not immediately able to locate Murray for comment.

