Google extends users blocking feature in Drive to include notifications

Applicable to both email and in-app notifications, this will make the Google Drive user blocking feature more predictable and comprehensive, the company says.

Updated: 10-11-2021 08:00 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 08:00 IST
Google extends users blocking feature in Drive to include notifications
Image Credit: Google

Earlier this year, Google introduced the ability to block another user in Google Drive. Now, the feature has been enhanced to include notifications - when a blocked user mentions you in comments or action items on Google Docs, Sheets and Slides.

For those unaware, the user blocking feature in Google Drive prevents a blocked user from sharing any Drive items with you, and items owned by the user will not be able to be shared with you or be shown when you're browsing Google Drive. Additionally, your files will not be available to the blocked user, even if you've previously shared items with them.

User blocking helps you get rid of all spam or abusive content shared by a specific user, preserving Google Drive sharing's helpfulness as well as your safety.

The enhanced user blocking feature in Google Drive is gradually rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and may take up to 15 days for full visibility. It will be available to all Google Workspace customers, G Suite Basic and Business customers, as well as to users with personal Google Accounts.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

