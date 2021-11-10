Left Menu

Anchor Brian Williams to leave NBC News after 28 years - memo

U.S. anchor and journalist Brian Williams will leave NBC News and MSNBC next month after nearly three decades with the company to spend time with his family, MSNBC President Rashida Jones said in a memo on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2021 08:18 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 08:18 IST
Anchor Brian Williams to leave NBC News after 28 years - memo

U.S. anchor and journalist Brian Williams will leave NBC News and MSNBC next month after nearly three decades with the company to spend time with his family, MSNBC President Rashida Jones said in a memo on Tuesday. Jones said Williams' time at NBC has been marked by breaking countless major stories and attracting leading journalists and guests to his programs.

"Brian Williams has informed us he would like to take the coming months to spend time with his family. He will be signing off from The 11th Hour at the end of the year," Jones said in a memo seen by Reuters. Williams said in the memo that his time at NBC spanned 28 years in 38 countries, covering eight Olympic Games, seven presidential elections, half a dozen presidents, "a few wars, and one Saturday Night Live."

"I was on the air for the launch of MSNBC. My return years later was my choice, as was launching The 11th Hour that I'm as proud of as the decade I spent anchoring Nightly News," he said. "The 11th Hour with Brian Williams" is a late night program on MSNBC that discusses evolving general and political news stories of the day.

Williams said, "There are many things I want to do, and I'll pop up again somewhere. For the next few months, I'll be with my family, the people I love most and the people who enabled my career to happen."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
2
Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Accelerated Inferencing and New Intelligent Fabric Support

Supermicro Enhances Broadest Portfolio of Edge to Cloud AI Systems with Acce...

 Global
3
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global
4
White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021