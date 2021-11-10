Left Menu

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

This time, Google is providing immediate access to the transformation reports, meaning the waiting period between logging in to request a report and receiving a report has been eliminated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 10-11-2021 08:36 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 08:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Google

Google on Tuesday announced the worldwide availability of transformation report, a free tool designed to help quantify your organization's Google for Education implementation across our products and programs, for Education customers at no additional cost.

This time, Google is providing immediate access to the transformation reports, meaning the waiting period between logging in to request a report and receiving a report has been eliminated. If you are a Super Administrator of any Google Workspace for Education domain, you can now log in to view your custom transformation report and also view real-time updates for your report, any time between November 2 - December 10, 2021.

The transformation reports track usage trends over time and make it easy to understand how your organization is using Google Workspace for Education, Chromebooks, and progressing through Certification programs. Based on survey responses and usage information, you'll get tailored recommendations and trends which will help you drive further impact across your organization.

The Google for Education Transformation Reports are only available in US-English for K-12 Google Workspace for Education Fundamentals, Education Standard, Education Plus, and the Teaching and Learning Upgrade customers. The reports will not be available to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

