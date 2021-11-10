Left Menu

Xi says China is ready to work with U.S. to manage differences

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-11-2021 10:48 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 10:33 IST
China stands ready to work with the United States to properly manage differences, President Xi Jinping has said, according to a statement posted on the website of his country's U.S. embassy.

The Asian giant was ready to work to enhance exchanges and cooperation across the board, Xi said in a letter read by Qin Gang, its ambassador to the United States.

