Xi says China is ready to work with U.S. to manage differences
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 10-11-2021 10:48 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 10:33 IST
- China
China stands ready to work with the United States to properly manage differences, President Xi Jinping has said, according to a statement posted on the website of his country's U.S. embassy.
The Asian giant was ready to work to enhance exchanges and cooperation across the board, Xi said in a letter read by Qin Gang, its ambassador to the United States.
