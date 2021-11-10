Nokia deploys 5G Standalone Core network in Finland for Telia

Nokia has deployed its 5G Standalone (SA) Core network for Swedish telecom company Telia in Finland, enabling the communication service provider (CSP) to deliver advanced 5G services to its customers, the Finnish network equipment vendor said on Wednesday.

The deployment in Finland includes Nokia's cloud packet core and registers, which allows subscriber data to be consolidated into a common repository using a distributed and flexible architecture. The Swedish company is also leveraging Nokia's Radio Access Network (RAN).

"We are delighted that Nokia's 5G SA Core is now live for Telia in Finland. This provides Telia with the industry's leading Core Network technology, enabling the rapid rollout of advanced 5G services to its customers," said Fran Heeran, SVP & Head of Core Networks, Cloud and Network Services, Nokia.

In a press release, Nokia said that it is looking forward to the additional 5G Core rollouts for Telia in other Telia Nordic and Baltic countries including Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Norway and Sweden. The deployment will allow the CSP to provide stronger and more reliable network performance, and more readily monetize its network assets.

Commenting on this partnership, Jari Collin, Telia Finland CTO, said, "We are now taking the most significant step forward since the launch of 5G, as SA enables all the revolutionary features of 5G. Thanks to our cooperation with our trusted partner Nokia, Finland will keep its position as a leading mobile country in the world."