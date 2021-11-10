Left Menu

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Intelligent Order Management now generally available in India

New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 16:57 IST
Microsoft Dynamics 365 Intelligent Order Management, a cloud-based solution that uses AI and machine learning to adapt quickly and efficiently to meet your growing digital commerce needs, is now generally available in India.

Using this solution, businesses can gain real-time cross-channel inventory visibility and advanced analytical capabilities for better decision-making processes to better meet customer expectations.

"With Intelligent Order Management, we are providing businesses with the ability to meet these growing digital commerce needs and drive organizational agility by empowering them to scale rapidly with partner connectors, accelerate time to market with a flexible architecture and improve order accuracy with fulfilment insights," said Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India.

With Microsoft Dynamics 365 Intelligent Order Management, businesses can:

  • Manage the entire order lifecycle: Gain real-time insights into every order, from intake to delivery, using customizable and easily configurable dashboards.
  • Adapt quickly to evolving business models: Easily model and automate responses to fulfilment constraints using the embedded drag-and-drop policy designer to configure order flows.
  • Automate and optimize fulfilment: Use rule-based fulfilment orchestration, with real-time stock and AI, to optimise order flows with effective exception handling.
  • Scale rapidly: Enable nimble operations to capitalize on new opportunities faster with an adaptable system that can accept orders from anywhere.
  • Improve customer experience: Increase customer satisfaction by providing greater flexibility, improved transparency, and on-time delivery every time.

