Microsoft Dynamics 365 Intelligent Order Management now generally available in India

Microsoft Dynamics 365 Intelligent Order Management, a cloud-based solution that uses AI and machine learning to adapt quickly and efficiently to meet your growing digital commerce needs, is now generally available in India.

Using this solution, businesses can gain real-time cross-channel inventory visibility and advanced analytical capabilities for better decision-making processes to better meet customer expectations.

"With Intelligent Order Management, we are providing businesses with the ability to meet these growing digital commerce needs and drive organizational agility by empowering them to scale rapidly with partner connectors, accelerate time to market with a flexible architecture and improve order accuracy with fulfilment insights," said Rajiv Sodhi, Chief Operating Officer, Microsoft India.

With Microsoft Dynamics 365 Intelligent Order Management, businesses can: