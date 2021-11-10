Ericsson report: 5G Pacesetter twice as likely to grow revenue, proactively drive innovation

5G Pacesetters, the communications service providers (CSPs) leading in 5G network coverage, performance and innovation, are three times more likely to retain customers and almost twice as likely to grow average revenue per user (ARPU) and mobile services revenues compared to other providers, says a new report from Ericsson ConsumerLab.

The report titled "5G Pacesetters: winning in the eyes of consumers and growing revenues" assesses the 5G maturity and market revenue strategies of 73 CSPs across 22 markets globally, based on 105 criteria. Based on how well they use 5G to drive consumer satisfaction and grow their consumer business, the report identifies four stages of 5G maturity among global service providers:

5G Explorers - those at the start of their 5G journey

- those at the start of their 5G journey 5G Potentials - CSPs with satisfied consumers due to better performing 4G networks but have not invested much on evolving 5G network and offerings

- CSPs with satisfied consumers due to better performing 4G networks but have not invested much on evolving 5G network and offerings 5G Aspirationals - CSPs perceived as market challengers aiming high with 5G while striving to improve consumer satisfaction

- CSPs perceived as market challengers aiming high with 5G while striving to improve consumer satisfaction 5G Pacesetters - who are more advanced in setting the pace on delivering best in class 5G coverage, performance, and consumer market service innovation but still have room to improve even further.

About one out of five CSPs surveyed were identified as 5G Pacesetters, with advanced 5G markets in North-East Asia and North America accounting for the largest share. Europe, on the other hand, accounts for one-third of CSPs in the 5G Pacesetter category.

Other key findings include:

5G Pacesetters are driving innovation by already offering on an average of three consumer 5G services such as cloud gaming, immersive video (AR/VR) and 5G fixed wireless access.

5G Pacesetters are nearly twice as likely to grow their ARPU and mobile services revenues by at least 1% year-on-year compared to all other CSPs

5G Pacesetters are seen as market leaders by 70% of their own customers.

The Ericsson ConsumerLab report also highlights strategies to succeed in the 5G consumer market.