National Internet Exchange of India goes digital by integrating payment gateways

This integration will lead to increased ease of use for NIXI’s customers by offering real-time payments, providing uninterrupted services and ensuring a seamless experience for all stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 19:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) is a not-for-profit Company under the aegis of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) with the mission to make the internet accessible to everyone. To facilitate its customers and partners, NIXI has gone digital by enabling digital payments across its three business units by integrating payment gateways on all its customer-facing websites for ease of use.

Sh. Anil Kumar Jain, CEO of NIXI who presided as the Chief Guest on this occasion said, "NIXI has been contributing to the Digital India Mission by helping the Internet Infrastructure to be self-reliant, robust and secure. This initiative of our own payment gateway will ensure more digital independence and transparency in NIXI's own ecosystem."

PayU is enabling payment digitisation for crucial initiatives across the three key domains of NIXI. It has designed a customised flow for digital payment acceptance both from customers and vendors and has also made refund & reconciliation absolutely seamless for NIXI. This partnership is testimony to PayU's technical expertise & readiness to be a preferred partner for the Digital India Initiative. - Anirban Mukherjee, CEO, PayU India

"NSDL excited to be associated with NIXI in this initiative and wish NIXI a grand success in their endeavour," said Mr Hamid Arif Head - Payments Business (PayGov India & SurePay) NSDL Database Management Ltd

NIXI has partnered with PayU and NSDL to offer Payment gateway services.

National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI) is a not-for-profit organization working since 2003 for spreading internet technology to the citizens of India through the following activities:

Internet Exchanges through which the internet data is exchanged amongst ISPs and between ISPs and CDNs.

Selling, managing and operation of .IN country-code domain and . भारत IDN domain for India.

Selling, managing and operating Internet protocol (IPv4/IPv6) as authorized by APNIC, Australia.

About our payment gateway partners:

PayU: PayU is India's leading payment gateway which provides payment gateway solutions to online businesses and serves more than 4,50,000+ merchants with over 100+ payment methods.

NSDL: NSDL is one of the largest Depositories in the World and has established a state-of-the-art infrastructure that handles most of the securities held and settled in dematerialized form in the Indian capital market. They also provide secure and seamless payment gateway services to businesses.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

