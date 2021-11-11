U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting Macron
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris announced an expanded cooperation on space and cybersecurity issues after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Harris and Macron agreed to establish a "U.S.-France Comprehensive Dialogue on Space" to enhance civil, commercial, and national security space cooperation, the White House said in a statement https://bit.ly/3oaVFv2.
