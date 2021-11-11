Left Menu

Biden says CEOs tell him shelves will be full for holidays

Reuters | Baltimore | Updated: 11-11-2021 03:27 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 03:22 IST
Biden says CEOs tell him shelves will be full for holidays
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the chief executives of major U.S. retailers had assured him that store shelves would be stocked in time for the holidays.

Speaking at the Port of Baltimore, Biden said billions of dollars included in a $1 trillion infrastructure bill would help unclog the nation's ports, ease shortages and combat inflation.

Biden spoke Tuesday with the CEOs of Walmart Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, FedEx Corp and Target Corp to discuss speeding up deliveries and lowering prices for consumers, a White House official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007186 and Windows 11 KB5007215 update

 Global
2
Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

Dam issue: Kerala govt cancels tree-felling order

 India
3
Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education customers

Google announces availability of transformation reports for Education custom...

 Global
4
Target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease: Study

Target for potential cancer drugs may, worsen disease: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021